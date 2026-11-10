Tendencias

El antes y después de Punch, el monito viral que abrazaba a su peluche: Su nueva faceta conmovió a todos

Angel David Quintero
Angel David Quintero
3 Min de Lectura
VIRAL: Punch, el monito japonés que se hizo famoso por su peluche, tendrá su propio libro
Foto: Infobae

Punch, el monito que dio de qué hablar durante 2025 en un zoológico de Japón por aferrarse a su peluche ante el rechazo de su madre, nuevamente es noticia pero esta vez por la nobleza que está demostrando con otros bebés monos.

Recientemente captaron un momento que conmovió a todos cuando un nuevo bebé corrió detrás de él y saltó directamente sobre su espalda.

- Publicidad -

A diferencia de actuar como la mayoría de los monos, que rechazarían al pequeño y le dieran una reprimenda, Punch lo cargó en su espalda y lo mantuvo allí sin mayores problemas.

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Muchos usuarios en redes sociales ya han empezado a bautizar a este nuevo monito como Mini Punch Son.

«Punch ya está todo crecido ahora y ha adoptado a un pequeño y vela por él», se puede leer en uno de los videos compartidos en redes sociales.

En otro clip se puede ver a Puch jugando con el bebé e incluso se le suman otros pequeños monitos.

«Punch-kun pasando tiempo cariñosamente con el pequeño bebé, acompañándolo sin parar», dice el texto que acompaña la publicación.

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