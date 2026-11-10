El antes y después de Punch, el monito viral que abrazaba a su peluche: Su nueva faceta conmovió a todos

Punch, el monito que dio de qué hablar durante 2025 en un zoológico de Japón por aferrarse a su peluche ante el rechazo de su madre, nuevamente es noticia pero esta vez por la nobleza que está demostrando con otros bebés monos.

Recientemente captaron un momento que conmovió a todos cuando un nuevo bebé corrió detrás de él y saltó directamente sobre su espalda.

A diferencia de actuar como la mayoría de los monos, que rechazarían al pequeño y le dieran una reprimenda, Punch lo cargó en su espalda y lo mantuvo allí sin mayores problemas.

Muchos usuarios en redes sociales ya han empezado a bautizar a este nuevo monito como Mini Punch Son.

Remember the little orphaned baby monkey Punch?

He carried his orange stuffy with him and was getting bullied by all the other monkeys. His story went viral.

Punch is all grown up now and has taken on a little one and watches out for him. 🥰

Whatever you are going through, whatever is hurting you, learn from it and then be someone’s lifeline.

— Melissa Wong (@Melissa_WongMT) November 9, 2026