Seis miembros de una familia de Florida, murieron al estrellarse la avioneta que viajaban frente a la costa de Misisipi, Estados Unidos, informaron este miércoles la Guardia Costera estadounidense y familiares.

Las víctimas Brent Stokes, 50 años, y su hijo, de 16; la hermana y el cuñado de Stokes, Arlyn y Michael Knox, de 43, y los dos hijos del matrimonio, de 12 y 10 años.

Buzos del Departamento de Recursos Marinos de Misisipi localizaron este miércoles los cuerpos de los seis ocupantes dentro del fuselaje.

El aparato, un Cessna 210, se estrelló el martes hacia las 15:30 hora local (21:30 GMT) al suroeste de Pascagoula, una localidad costera de Misisipi.

Stokes pilotaba la avioneta, que había despegado de Nueva Orleans (Luisiana) con destino a Fort Myers, en el suroeste de Florida, donde vivía la familia.

«Murieron haciendo lo que les encantaba: celebrar el comienzo de una temporada de fiestas con un viaje de pesca», escribieron familiares.

La Junta Nacional de Seguridad en el Transporte (NTSB, en inglés) investiga las causas del accidente junto con la FAA.

‼️ SIX MEMBERS OF THE SAME FAMILY IDENTIFIED AFTER PLANE CRASHES INTO GULF OF MEXICO ON THEIR WAY HOME FROM A FISHING TRIP

What was supposed to be a memorable family fishing trip ahead of Thanksgiving ended in unimaginable tragedy after six members of a Florida family, including three young boys, were killed in a plane crash off the coast of Mississippi.

On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. identified the six victims as:

• Brent Stokes, 42 (pilot)

• Hunter Stokes, 16 (Brent’s son)

• Arlyn Knox, 40 (Brent’s sister)

• Michael Knox, 40 (Arlyn’s husband)

• Charles Holden Knox, 12 (Arlyn and Michael’s son)

• Truett Knox, 10 (Arlyn and Michael’s son)

Brent’s wife, Dominique, and daughter, Addison, were not on the trip.

The family was from Fort Myers, Florida, and had been enjoying a fishing trip together in Venice, Louisiana.

On Tuesday, November 24, the family began their journey home aboard a single-engine Cessna 210, bearing the registration number N29002.

Earlier that afternoon, the aircraft traveled from Triumph Air Strip in Buras, Louisiana, to New Orleans Lakefront Airport, where it landed at approximately 1:29 p.m.

The aircraft subsequently departed New Orleans at approximately 2:02 p.m., bound for Page Field Airport in Fort Myers, Florida.

According to a relative who spoke with FOX 8, the family was flying along the coastline in an apparent attempt to avoid a storm over the Gulf of Mexico.

The relative said family members had been monitoring the aircraft through FlightAware and Life360 when they suddenly lost track of it.

Approximately 30 minutes into the flight, the aircraft reportedly began plummeting at an alarming rate of 10,000 feet per minute.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard was notified that communication with the aircraft had been lost.

A massive search and rescue operation was launched near Horn Island, Mississippi, involving numerous local, state, federal and military agencies.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., authorities confirmed that crews had discovered aircraft wreckage, three life jackets and a life raft floating in the water. However, there was initially no sign of the occupants.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., divers with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources located the bodies of all six family members inside the aircraft’s fuselage.

Sadly, there were no survivors. 💔

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash. Although a relative indicated that the family was attempting to avoid a storm, authorities have not determined whether weather contributed to the accident.

Just days before Thanksgiving, an extended family is now mourning the loss of six loved ones — a brother and sister, a married couple, a father and son, and three young cousins who had spent their final days making memories together.

Please keep the Stokes and Knox families in your thoughts and prayers as they face this devastating loss. ❤️

#news #fishing #trip #airplane #crash #mississippi #tragedy

Sources: New York Post⁠￼, FOX 8 New Orleans⁠￼, WLOX⁠￼ and WGCU⁠￼

— Abby Blabby (@abbyblabby11) November 25, 2026