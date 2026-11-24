Dos mujeres, identificadas como Destiny Schliefert y Debbie Sue Potter, enfrentan cargos de asesinato en Estados Unidos por la muerte de un niño de tres años, quien padecía cáncer y pasó más de dos años sin recibir la atención médica que necesitaba para combatir la enfermedad.

Según las autoridades, Destiny Schliefert reportó la muerte del menor el pasado 31 de julio, indicando a la policía que el pequeño había dejado de respirar. Al momento de su fallecimiento, el niño pesaba apenas 24 libras (10,9 kilogramos).

Su madre no procuró ningún tratamiento médico, alegando no contar con seguro médico, desde 2024 que el niño fue diagnosticado con neuroblastoma.

A Mississippi mother faces murder charges after authorities say she refused to get her 3-year-old son cancer treatment, watching him waste away for more than a year after his diagnosis.

Destiny Schliefert reported her son’s death on July 31, telling police the boy had stopped breathing. He weighed just 24 pounds. The boy had been diagnosed with cancer at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City in March 2024, but Schliefert never pursued any treatment after the diagnosis, according to authorities.

A doctor told investigators the boy likely would have lived if he had received treatment. Schliefert herself admitted that medical care «probably» would have helped him. She now faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree felony murder and child abuse or neglect resulting in death.

See what phone records revealed about her searches in the weeks before the boy died: https://t.co/AShZgtPipi

— Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) November 22, 2026