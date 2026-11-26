Un juez de Chicago, Illinois, condenó a ocho años de prisión al venezolano Jorber Peña Acosta, de 28 años, por disparar contra un compañero de trabajo que hizo una broma sobre él.

Acosta se declaró culpable de intento de asesinato el lunes 23 de noviembre, como parte de un acuerdo judicial, según informó el medio local CWB Chicago.

Los hechos ocurrieron en noviembre de 2024 en una empresa de empaquetado ubicada en el sector de Back of the Yards, al sur de Chicago.

Según la Fiscalía, la víctima, de 29 años, hizo una broma sobre Acosta mientras ambos se encontraban cerca de un dispensador de agua durante su descanso laboral.

El venezolano reaccionó negativamente al comentario y le advirtió a su compañero que lo vería en el estacionamiento de la empresa.

NO LAUGHING MATTER: a Venezuelan migrant in Illinois couldn’t take a joke at the water cooler, so he met his co-worker in the parking lot and opened fire. Jorber Pena Acosta just pleaded guilty to attempted m*rder and got eight years for shouting «See how you d*e?» and firing five rounds, all of which missed.

Venezuelan migrant in Illinois receives eight years for attempted m*rder by firing at a co-worker over a lunch break joke.

⠀

A packaging company in the 4300 block of South Packers in Chicago saw a lunch break turn violent. The 29-year-old victim made a co-worker the butt of a joke at the water dispenser, according to prosecutors.

⠀

The co-worker did not take kindly to the joke and told the victim he would see him in the parking lot.

⠀

At about 130 pm the victim stood next to his car looking at his phone during a break.

⠀

Prosecutors said in a detention petition that the incident occurred on an afternoon in November 2024. The victim was looking at his phone when the red truck arrived.

⠀

The co-worker, identified as Jorber Pena Acosta, 28, pulled up in a red truck. He rolled down his window and shouted “See how you d*e?” in Spanish before opening fire.

⠀

He fired about five sh*ts toward his co-worker. All of the bullets missed the victim but two struck the passenger door of the car he was standing next to.

⠀

Surveillance cameras captured the sh*ting outside the workplace. A witness who saw the attack followed the man from the scene and helped police locate him in the 2800 block of South Homan.

⠀

On Monday the man, Jorber Pena Acosta, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted m*rder in exchange for an eight-year sentence from Judge James Novy. He must serve 85 percent of the sentence with credit for 740 days already served in the county jail.

To Jorber: The only “joke” here is your aim. Next time you try act tough, make sure you nail the punchline.

⠀

#Chicago #Illinois

— LawEnforcementToday (@LawEnforceToday) November 25, 2026