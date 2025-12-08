Esta es la lista de nominaciones a los Globos de Oro

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood anunció este lunes el listado de nominados para los Globos de Oro 2026, los cuales se entregarán en una gala el 11 de enero del próximo año en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

El largometraje dirigido por Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another, lidera la lista con nueve nominaciones. Luego se ubicaron Sentimental Value, con ocho candidaturas, seguida por Sinners, con siete.

Durante estos Globos de Oro se entregarán los premios para las mejores obras de cine y televisión de este año. A continuación podrás conocer las nominaciones para las principales categorías de la gala.

CINE:

Mejor Película de Drama

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mejor Película de Comedia / Musical

Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Marty Supreme (A24)

No Other Choice (Neon)

Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mejor Película Animada

Arco (Neon)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain (Gkids)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

Avatar: Fire And Ash (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

F1 (Apple Original Films)

Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Weapons (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Mejor Película de habla no inglesa

It Was Just An Accident (Neon) – France

No Other Choice (Neon) – South Korea

The Secret Agent (Neon) – Brazil

Sentimental Value (Neon) – Norway

Sirāt (Neon) – Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Willa) – Tunisia

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Comedia / Musical

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament Of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Mejor Actor en una Película de Comedia / Musical

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo Dicaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Mejor Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Mejor Guion

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’farrell (Hamnet)

Mejor Música Original

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Kangding Ray (Sirāt)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Hans Zimmer (F1)

Mejor Canción Original

‘Dream As One’ –– Avatar: Fire and Ash

‘Golden’ –– Kpop Demon Hunters

‘I Lied To You’ –– Sinners

‘No Place Like Home’ –– Wicked: For Good

‘The Girl In The Bubble’ –– Wicked: For Good

‘Train Dreams’ –– Train Dreams

TELEVISIÓN:

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Mejor Serie de Comedia / Musical

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Studio (Apple TV)

Mejor Miniserie, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast In Me (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (Fx On Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia / Musical

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia / Musical

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor Actriz en Miniserie, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Mejor Actor en Miniserie, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en un Programa de Televisión

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Catherine O’hara (The Studio)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en un Programa de Televisión

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)