Viral: Su hijo nació muerto y lo cuidó varios días como si estuviera vivo: el caso que conmociona las redes

3 of the 4 beautiful casts I have of Dexter. We first met Zoe in the hospital to get a cast of Dexter holding my finger and his face cast. Then once we got home I decided to use the extra time we had to get both his feet and both his hands done too! They are just absolutely perfect and I love them all so much! I feel such peace having his face home so I can touch it and kiss it and look at how perfect he was! I’m so forever greatful to @Ellivio Castings #castings #elliviocastings #memorieslast4ever #memories #preciousmemories #stillbornawarness #remembermybaby #infantloss #grievingmom #dexter #babylosscommunity #memorieslast4ever #grieving #babyloss #forevermybaby #stillbornbutstillborn #siblinglossawareness

