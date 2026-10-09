VIRAL: Esta es la nueva portavoz de Trump en la Casa Blanca, tras salida de Karoline Leavitt

EFE.- La abogada y analista política conservadora Katie Zacharia fue designada este viernes como nueva portavoz de la Casa Blanca, un puesto al que llega tras la salida de Karoline Leavitt, la mujer más joven en ocupar el cargo.

Zacharia, según adelantó ‘The New York Times’, había trabajado por un corto periodo de tiempo en el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional hasta el pasado mes de marzo y también como analista política de las principales cadenas de noticias, incluidas Newsmax y Fox News.

Su antecesora desempeñó esta función durante todo el segundo mandato del actual presidente, Donald Trump, en concreto desde enero de 2025 hasta agosto de 2026, y había sido antes secretaria de prensa nacional para la campaña presidencial del líder republicano en las elecciones de 2024.

Zacharia también trabajó antes como asesora legal para Fix California, grupo conservador creado contra políticas progresistas a nivel estatal y cuyo fundador, Richard Grenell, trabaja como enviado presidencial especial para misiones especiales de la Administración de Trump.

Thank you to President Trump for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary.

Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime. President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country.

The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day. I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out. Following the fabulous Karoline Leavitt is a high standard, and one worth meeting.

God bless President Trump, and God bless America.

— Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 9, 2026