Servicio Secreto de EEUU detuvo a venezolano porque amenazó con asesinar a Donald Trump: Así lo capturaron

El Departamento de Seguridad Nacional de Estados Unidos (DHS), confirmó que un hombre fue arrestado por agentes del Servicio Secreto cerca de la Casa Blanca.

Tras ser encontrado con armas de fuego y municiones en un vehículo robado, es un venezolano que habría manifestado su intención de asesinar al presidente Trump.

La información proporcionada por el DHS a Fox News, que identificó al detenido como Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos.

Arrestado la noche del jueves en Constitution Avenue, en las inmediaciones de la sede presidencial, en Washington D. C.

Según el relato oficial, los agentes del Servicio Secreto observaron al individuo mientras permanecía en un vehículo y mostraba un comportamiento sospechoso. Al aproximarse para interrogarlo, el hombre habría manifestado que escuchaba voces en su cabeza que le ordenaban viajar a Washington para matar al mandatario estadounidense.

ARMAMENTO INCAUTADO

Durante la inspección del automóvil, los funcionarios encontraron un rifle estilo AR-15, una pistola Mac 10, una Glock 43X y municiones. Las autoridades también determinaron que el vehículo estaba reportado como robado.

Guanipa Chrinos está arrestado y enfrenta múltiples cargos, entre ellos porte ilegal de armas de fuego, transporte de armamento sin autorización, posesión de armas y municiones no registradas, posesión de armas peligrosas, porte de una pistola sin licencia, robo y recepción de propiedad robada.

El DHS indicó que el detenido ingresó ilegalmente a Estados Unidos a través de la frontera de Texas en marzo de 2024 y fue liberado en la administración del expresidente Biden.

SECRETARIO DE SEGURIDAD NACIONAL

El secretario de Seguridad Nacional, Markwayne Mullin, reconoció la intervención de los agentes y afirmó que la detención permitió neutralizar una posible amenaza.

El funcionario hizo referencia a la situación migratoria del detenido y a las amenazas que, según el DHS, habría formulado contra Trump.

«Además de amenazar al presidente Trump, es un inmigrante ilegal de Venezuela que no tenía ningún derecho a estar en nuestro país» agregó.

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BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a suspect arrested by US Secret Service last night in a stolen vehicle near the White House with a rifle, two handguns, and ammo is a Venezuelan illegal alien who threatened to kill President Trump and was previously caught and released at the Texas border in 2024 by the Biden administration.

Per DHS, last night, Secret Service agents saw a man acting suspiciously in a vehicle on Constitution Ave. near the White House.

When agents approached it, the suspect, Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, told them he was hearing voices in his head telling him to come to DC to kill President Trump.

A search of the car revealed he had an AR-15 style rifle, a Mac 10, a Glock-43x, and ammo. The car was also stolen.

He was arrested and charged with carrying a rifle outside of a home or business, three counts of unlawful transportation of a firearm, three counts of unregistered firearms, three counts of unregistered ammunition, possession of certain dangerous weapons, carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and receiving stolen property.

ICE has placed a detainer on him with US Marshals, who currently have him in custody. DHS says he crossed the TX border illegally in March 2024 and was released into the country by the Biden admin.

DHS Sec. Mullin is praising the Secret Service agents:

“Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

“On top of threatening President Trump, he is an illegal alien from Venezuela who had no business being in our country in the first place. This is just an example of the incredible work done by the men and women of the Secret Service every single day.»

— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 6, 2026