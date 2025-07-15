¿Quién ganará? Esta es la lista de nominados para los premios Emmy 2025

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión anunció este martes los nominados a los Emmy Awards 2025.
Tabla de Contenido
LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS EMMYSerie dramáticaMejor actor de serie dramáticaMejor actriz de serie dramáticaActor de reparto de serie dramáticaActriz de reparto de serie dramáticaSerie de comediaMejor actor de serie de comediaMejor actriz de serie de comediaActor de reparto de serie de comediaActriz de reparto de serie de comediaTAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: OFICIAL: YA COMENZÓ EL RODAJE DE LA ESPERADA SERIE DE HARRY POTTER Y ESTA ES LA PRIMERA FOTO DEL NUEVO MAGOSerie limitada en los EmmyMejor actor de serie limitadaMejor actriz de serie limitadaActor de reparto de serie limitadaActriz de reparto de serie limitadaOTRA CATEGORIAS EN LOS PREMIOS EMMYSerie de animaciónMejor telefilmeReality showMejor Talk Show:
Los ganadores se conocerán en la ceremonia que se realizará el próximo 14 de septiembre en el Teatro Peacock en Los Ángeles.
La serie “Severance” de Apple TV+ fue la más exitosa con 27 nominaciones. Le sigue “El Pingüino” de HBO Max con 24 nominaciones. Mientras “The Studio” y “The White Lotus” lograron 23 nominaciones cada una.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS EMMY
Serie dramática
- Andor
- The Pitt
- Severance
- The White Lotus
- The Last of Us
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- Slow Horses
Mejor actor de serie dramática
- Pedro Pascal, ‘The Last of Us’
- Noah Wyle, ‘The Pitt’
- Adam Scott, ‘Severance’
- Sterling K Brown, ‘Paradise’
- Gary Oldman, ‘Slow Horses’
Mejor actriz de serie dramática
- Kathy Bates, ‘Matlock’
- Britt Lower, ‘Severance’
- Bella Ramsey, ‘The Last of Us’
- Sharon Horgan, ‘Bad Sisters’
- Keri Russell, ‘The Diplomat’
Actor de reparto de serie dramática
- Zach Cherry, ‘Severance’
- Walton Goggins, ‘The White Lotus’
- Jason Isaacs, ‘The White Lotus’
- James Marsden, ‘Paradise’
- Sam Rockwell, ‘The White Lotus’
- Tramell Tillman, ‘Severance’
- John Turturro, ‘Severance’
Actriz de reparto de serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette, ‘Severance’
- Carrie Coon, ‘The White Lotus’
- Katherine LaNasa, ‘The Pitt’
- Julianne Nicholson, ‘Paradise’
- Parker Posey, ‘The White Lotus’
- Natasha Rothwell, ‘The White Lotus’
- Aimee Lou Wood, ‘The White Lotus’
Serie de comedia
- The Studio
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Abbott Elementary
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- What We Do In The Shadows
Mejor actor de serie de comedia
- Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’
- Seth Rogen, ‘The Studio’
- Adam Brody, ‘Nobody Wants This’
- Jason Segel, ‘Shrinking’
- Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Mejor actriz de serie de comedia
- Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’
- Kirsten Bell, ‘Nobody Wants This’
- Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’
- Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Uzo Aduba, ‘The Residence’
Actor de reparto de serie de comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas, ‘The Bear’
- Hannah Einbinder, ‘Hacks’
- Kathryn Hahn, ‘The Studio’
- Janelle James, ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Catherine O’Hara, ‘The Studio’
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Jessica Williams, ‘Shrinking’
Actriz de reparto de serie de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz, ‘The Studio’
- Colman Domingo, ‘The Four Seasons’
- Harrison Ford, ‘Shrinking’
- Jeff Hiller, ‘Somebody Somewhere’
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ‘The Bear’
- Michael Urie, ‘Shrinking’
- Bowen Yang, ‘Saturday Night Live’
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: OFICIAL: YA COMENZÓ EL RODAJE DE LA ESPERADA SERIE DE HARRY POTTER Y ESTA ES LA PRIMERA FOTO DEL NUEVO MAGO
Serie limitada en los Emmy
- Adolescence
- El pingüino
- Dying for Sex
- Black Mirror
- Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
Mejor actor de serie limitada
- Colin Farrell, ‘El pingüino’
- Stephen Graham, ‘Adolescence’
- Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘Presumed Innocent’
- Brian Tyree Henry, ‘Dope Thief’
- Cooper Koch, ‘Monsters’
Mejor actriz de serie limitada
- Michelle Williams, ‘Dying for Sex’
- Cristin Milioti, ‘El pingüino’
- Meghann Fahy, ‘Sirens’
- Cate Blanchett, ‘Disclaimer’
- Rashida Jones, ‘Black Mirror’
Actor de reparto de serie limitada
- Javier Bardem, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’
- Bill Camp, ‘Presumed Innocent’
- Owen Cooper, ‘Adolescence’
- Rob Delaney, ‘Dying for Sex’
- Peter Sarsgaard, ‘Presumed Innocent’
- Ashley Walters, ‘Adolescence’
Actriz de reparto de serie limitada
- Erin Doherty, ‘Adolescence’
- Ruth Negga, ‘Presumed Innocent’
- Deirdre O’Connell, ‘El pingüino’
- Chloe Sevigny, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’
- Jenny Slate, ‘Dying for Sex’
- Christine Tremarco, ‘Adolescence’
OTRA CATEGORIAS EN LOS PREMIOS EMMY
Serie de animación
- Arcane
- Los Simpsons
- Bob’s Burgers
- Love Death + Robots
- Common Side Effects
Mejor telefilme
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Peacock
- The Gorge – Apple TV+
- Mountainhead – HBO Max
- Nonnas – Netflix
- Rebel Ridge – Netflix
Reality show
- The amazing Race
- RuPaul´s Drag Race – RuPaul: Carrera de drags
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors –Los Traidores
Mejor Talk Show:
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!- Jimmy Kimmel en Vivo
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert